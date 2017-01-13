Cause Of House Fire Investigated As Community Mourns 6 Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The day after six children were killed in a northeast Baltimore house fire, the community is mourning for the family as fire investigators try to figure out how the blaze began.

Friday morning, demolition crews tore down what was left of the charred home.

The bodies of all six children were recovered from the rubble Thursday afternoon.

The deceased include a 9-month-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, 3-year-old twin girls, a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

Four other family members were hospitalized, including the mother, Katie Malone, a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy.

An 8-year-old little girl who helped get her brothers out the house was hospitalized and released Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The father of the children was at work when the fire began.

Malone has worked for Congressman Elijah Cummings for more than a decade, who became emotional speaking about the tragedy Thursday.

“It’s a very difficult time for our office,” he said.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has publicly asked for Baltimore residents to pray for the Malone family.

“I can’t imagine the pain of a mother or a father who has to suffer this kind of loss,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family HERE. It has raised more than $150,000 in just over 24 hours.

Witnesses say the home was engulfed before anyone could even call 911.

Neighbors tried to help.

Robert Spencer ran across the street, but the blaze blocked him from getting to the children trapped inside.

“The little kids, I heard them yell. I saw the mother come from the flames around there. I thought I was in a movie,” said Spencer.

“I spoke with the mother and I asked her, ‘Where the other kids at?’ and she said ‘The other kids is around the side.’You know, I thought all of them was there, but the other ones was upstairs.”

Fire and smoke was seen coming from all three floors of the building when crews arrived on the scene, eventually causing the roof to collapse and for each of the floors to collapse down onto the lower floor. The collapse scenario was “horrendous,” according to Roman Clark, of the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that a space heater ignited. The home did have a working smoke detector.

