City Detectives Need Help Identifying New Year’s Eve Murder Suspect

January 13, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Homicide, New Year's Eve, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City detectives need help identifying a homicide suspect from a New Year’s Eve shooting.

Around 1 a.m. Dec. 31, officers responded to the 2200 block of E. North Avenue for a shooting, where they located 39-year-old Keith Patterson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer provided aid to the victim until medics arrived on the scene. Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

Detectives learned that the victim was inside of Robbie’s Nest Bar.  The victim got into an altercation with the suspect inside the bar. The altercation then turned physical.

The suspect then left the bar with friends.  A short time later, the victim left the bar.  Once outside, the suspect shot the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

