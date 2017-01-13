Closer Zach Britton Reaches $11.4M Deal With Orioles

January 13, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Zach Britton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and Zach Britton have agreed to an $11.4 million deal to avoid salary arbitration.

The Orioles’ closer, who was a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season, had a 0.54 ERA — the lowest ever for a pitcher who worked at least 50 innings in a season — as he won the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award in the American League.

In 67 innings, he allowed just 38 hits and one homer. He didn’t allow a single earned run from April 30 to Aug. 24, a span of 43 appearances.

He was drafted in 2006 and has spent his entire career with the Orioles, compiling 120 saves, 383 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.

Britton made $6.75 million last season.

