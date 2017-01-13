Family Says Pitbull ‘Barkley’ Stolen From Dundalk Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yet another Baltimore-area family is searching for their missing dog. A Dundalk family says their pitbull-mix “Barkley,” was stolen nearly a week ago from their backyard at the 800 block of Jeannette Avenue in Dundalk.

On Saturday, January 14, neighbors are going to meet up and help the owner distribute fliers. Volunteers will be meeting at Dunkin Donuts on Merritt Blvd. to help Barkley’s “mom,” Robin, flier the neighborhood and talk to community members.

Barkley’s owner is offering a reward for his safe return.

Anyone with information on Barkley’s whereabouts can contact 443-712-3099.