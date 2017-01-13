FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List

Family Says Pitbull ‘Barkley’ Stolen From Dundalk Home

January 13, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Dundalk, missing pitbull

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Yet another Baltimore-area family is searching for their missing dog. A Dundalk family says their pitbull-mix “Barkley,” was stolen nearly a week ago from their backyard at the 800 block of Jeannette Avenue in Dundalk.

On Saturday, January 14, neighbors are going to meet up and help the owner distribute fliers. Volunteers will be meeting at Dunkin Donuts on Merritt Blvd. to help Barkley’s “mom,” Robin, flier the neighborhood and talk to community members.

Barkley’s owner is offering a reward for his safe return.

Anyone with information on Barkley’s whereabouts can contact 443-712-3099.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia