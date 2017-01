BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finnair Flight #666 from Copenhagen landed safely in HEL (Helsinki) on Friday the 13th, according to the live air traffic site FlightRadar24.com.

The site says the craft is also 13 years old, according to its records.

It took off around 1:07 p.m. local time and touched down at 3:41 p.m.

Congrats to those brave travelers on their safe flight!

