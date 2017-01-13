Former Baltimore Ravens’ President David Modell Dead at 55

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– David Modell, who served as president of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2004, passed away early Friday afternoon after battling cancer for almost two years.

From the selection of the team name and colors, to the move to M&T Bank Stadium in 1998, to the hiring of Brian Billick, David coordinated the efforts as team president.

Modell also appeared weekly with syndicated radio host Armstrong Williams, while helping his wife Michel, an accomplished artist, raise their two-year-old twins, daughter “Fee” and son “Bertie.” From his first marriage, David is the father of daughters, Breslin and Collier, and sons, Arthur and David Jr.

“Our number one goal is to win. This oversimplification cannot be re-stated often enough. It shapes every decision and action this organization takes,” Modell said early in his tenure. “I don’t want us just to be the best football team. We aspire to be the best business organization. We want to set the standard on and off the field.”

David almost predicted the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV victory. In an interview with NFL Films in the spring of 1999, Modell said: “How cool will it be to wake up in my house with the Super Bowl trophy next to my bed for a night? How cool will it be for others within the Ravens to do the same? How cool will it be for our fans to have that trophy in Baltimore?”

Both the Baltimore Magazine and Baltimore Business Journal saluted Modell. Baltimore Magazine picked him as one of “40 Leaders Under 40” in May of 2001, and he was selected by the Baltimore Business Journal (January of 2000) as one of “40 Under 40” leaders who help the Baltimore industry and the community in general. He received the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland’s “Outstanding Achievement Award” in the fall of 2001.

When the team arrived in Baltimore in 1996, David coordinated a fan vote through The Baltimore Sun to select the team nickname – the Ravens. In 1999, David once again involved the fans in the vote for a new Ravens’ logo.

