Frantic Calls from the Fatal Icy I-95 Pileup Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two people who were killed in a fiery explosion and multi-vehicle car crash due to icy conditions on I-95 last month. For the first time, the calls for help from the scene are available.

67 vehicles were involved in the terrible pileup, including a fuel tanker that flipped over the overpass.

Dispatchers received frantic calls for help as cars slipped and slid into each other on icy I-95 near Caton Avenue early on December 17.

Caller: “Oh my god these poor people. Oh my god, these poor people.”

Caller: :”More than 20, 30 cars.”

Dispatcher: “More than 20, 30 cars?”

Caller: “Yes, yes. Like trucks, big wheelers, everything, everything.”

Caller: “There’s cars flipping off of the bridge, like literally. It’s bad.”

Then, a horrifying sight. A fuel truck trying to avoid the crashed cars smashed into the jersey wall.. Tumbling into the neighborhood below.

Caller: “It looks like an 18-wheeler fell over the overpass. There’s fire everywhere.”

Neighbors in the area feared the fire would spread across the street to nearby homes.

Caller: “All underneath the bridge is on fire.”

“The fire like shot all the way to the middle of my street and it was scary,” said Kimberly Smith, who lives nearby.

People who were awakened by the loud boom rushed to the burning truck to try and help the driver.

Caller: “I keep screaming, but I don’t hear no one.”

But it was too late for them to help Clinton Worrell Jr., who died in the wreck.

Back up on I-95, another driver, Alfredo Oriana was also killed in the massive chain reaction, as the injured helped others who were hurt.

“There was one gentleman who I saw earlier that had his hands cuts, bandaged. He was in the wreckage pulling people out,” said Bob Maloney of the Baltimore City OEM.

Heroes helped in the face of tragedy. Nearly two dozen people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene.

Similar icy weather may be hitting the region Saturday. City officials are warning people to be prepared.

