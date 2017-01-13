Lady Liberty To Be Depicted As Woman Of Color On U.S. Currency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – U.S. Mint and U.S. Treasury officials unveil a historic new coin.

For the first time in U.S. history, Lady Liberty is being portrayed as a woman of color on United States currency. The announcement comes as the U.S. Mint celebrates its 225th anniversary. Officials unveiled the new $100 coin during a ceremony on Thursday.

The design depicts a profile of Lady Liberty with a crown of stars with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “1792,” “2017,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST” as well as an eagle in flight on the reverse side.

Until now, Lady Liberty had always been depicted as a white woman, according to usmint.gov.

The new 24 karat coin will be released on April 6th as part of a new series of diverse commemorative coins that the Mint will unveil in the upcoming years. Future coins will depict Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indian Americans and other cultures.

