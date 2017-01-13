Nick Mosby Recommended for Baltimore House of Delegates Seat

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democratic Party officials are recommending sending a former Baltimore councilman to the House of Delegates after their previous pick was indicted on campaign violations days before his swearing-in ceremony.

Media outlets report that the Democratic Central Committee for the 40th Legislative District, which includes parts of central, west and south Baltimore, picked former Councilman Nick Mosby on Thursday night. The recommendation goes to Gov. Larry Hogan for approval.

Mosby, the husband of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, ran for mayor after one term on the council, but later dropped out of the race.

The committee previously selected Gary Brown Jr., an aide to Mayor Catherine Pugh, but the governor rescinded the appointment after Brown’s indictment.

Mosby replaces Barbara Robinson, who is filling the Senate vacancy created when Pugh became mayor.