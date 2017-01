BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person has been shot in the wood line behind Suitland High School, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police say it appears the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury in the leg. It’s not clear if the incident happened on school property but police confirmed it did not happen inside the school.

This is a developing story.

