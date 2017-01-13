Temps To Drop, Wintry Mix Possible Friday Night, Saturday

January 13, 2017 9:38 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning, and a wintry mix is possible later in the day on Saturday, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday, from the 50s to the 40s by lunchtime, and getting down to 29 overnight.

We could see some light snow late Friday night, leaving a coating for Saturday morning.

“We’re not talking about big amounts of precip here, we’re talking about, you know, an inconvenience that could, given the right circumstances, become very problematic,” according to Marty.

After that, a wintry mix could move in around mid-morning Saturday.

There are already Freezing Rain and Winter Weather Advisories issued for far western Maryland.

This is part of a “narrow alley” of storms that’s causing big problems near Missouri.

At a couple hundred miles long, “this is a gigantic ice storm,” Marty says. A few inches of ice could fall in that area before all is said and done.

“Not all these problems are coming our way,” Marty says, “but nonetheless, the table is set, high pressure putting chillier air into the mid-Atlantic and here comes this moisture.”

Maryland could see sleet, snow and freezing rain from mid-morning through dinner hours Saturday.

Because the temperature in the area spiked to 70 degrees Thursday, however, the ground has warmed up and precip may not stick to the roads everywhere.

