Tentative Settlement Reached in Lesbian Trooper’s Bias Suit

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police and a lesbian trooper say they have reached a tentative settlement of her federal lawsuit alleging discrimination based on her gender and sexual orientation.

Lawyers for the state and Trooper Chelsea Raley filed a joint motion Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, seeking to stay proceedings pending finalization of what they call a “settlement in principle.”

State police spokeswoman Elena Russo and Robert Udowitz, a spokesman for Raley’s lawyers, said Friday they can’t discuss the deal because it’s not final.

Raley, of the Cumberland barracks, also contends she’s been subjected to retaliation and a hostile work environment.

She filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in May.

Her lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.