The Brittle Queen of Baltimore Takes on Queen Boss

January 13, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Brittle Queen, Queen Boss

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local woman is representing Charm City in a national competition.

She beat out thousands of other entrepreneurs for a chance to be featured on the new reality series “Queen Boss.”

Tracey Leong spoke to Natasha Wainwright, “The Brittle Queen of Baltimore,” who’s hoping to grow her candy empire.

The new reality show on Centric TV will be showcasing 18 female African American entrepreneurs, all competing for the “Queen Boss” title and a chance to launch their business to new heights.

It’s a chance Wainwright is truly grateful for.

“Even some of the business women that were critiquing us, just getting some feedback from them just hoping one day you’ll get to that level,” she said.

If she were to give advice to other entrepreneurs, she says she would tell them: “It’s not easy, so first you want to make sure it’s your passion and if it’s you passion just get ready to go all in with it.”

To watch the show to see if she wins, tune in to “Queen Boss.” It premieres Saturday at 10 p.m. on Centric TV.

And to learn more about Natasha’s Just Brittle, visit the company website HERE.

