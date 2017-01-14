City Police Investigate Late-Night Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and died late Friday night, according to City police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Grantley Road for a shooting. Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the street.

He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned several masked men were seen standing the area and gunshots were later heard.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

