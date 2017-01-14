FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore County and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List

Local Shops Raising Money for Malone Family; Victims of Fatal House Fire

January 14, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Diablo's Doughnuts, Fatal House Fire, Pane e Vino

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Local businesses are donating proceeds of sales to benefit the Malone family who lost six children in a house this week.

Pane e Vino in Little Italy, located at 408 S High Street, is donating all proceeds from sales Sunday Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. to the Malone family.

Katie Malone went to school with Gia Fracassetti, co-owner of Pane e Vino, at the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore City. Malone spoke with Gia’s mother, Giovanna, when she was sick and called the office of Elijah Cummings for assistance.

Diablo Doughnuts, located at 717 South Broadway, is donating all proceeds from it’s heart doughnuts Friday through Sunday to the Malone family.

