Local Shops Raising Money for Malone Family; Victims of Fatal House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Local businesses are donating proceeds of sales to benefit the Malone family who lost six children in a house this week.

Pane e Vino in Little Italy, located at 408 S High Street, is donating all proceeds from sales Sunday Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. to the Malone family.

Katie Malone went to school with Gia Fracassetti, co-owner of Pane e Vino, at the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore City. Malone spoke with Gia’s mother, Giovanna, when she was sick and called the office of Elijah Cummings for assistance.

Diablo Doughnuts, located at 717 South Broadway, is donating all proceeds from it’s heart doughnuts Friday through Sunday to the Malone family.

