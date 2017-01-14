Man Missing After Leaving His Wife in the Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– County police are searching for a missing man after he left his wife at a hospital Friday and never returned home.

Egbert Wright, 82, of the 300 block of Contata Court in Reisterstown, left Greater Baltimore Medical Center around 6 p.m. and was expected to return home to his family after a stop at Aldi grocery store on Reisterstown Road.

Wright is a black male, 5-feet 6-inches, weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes, a mustache and a bald head. He may also be wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a green coat and brown pants.

He left in a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra with Maryland tags 4CS3186.

If you have any information on information on Egbert Wright’s whereabouts you are asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook