Police: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police is looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday morning.

Beauty Holley was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on Glenmore Avenue, leaving for school.

Holley is 4-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, khaki pants and black sneakers with white stripes. She was also carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385

