Police Search for Missing Autistic Baltimore City Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help locating 33-year-old Tony Singletary, who suffers from autism.

Singletary left his home in the 3900 block of Pinkney Road at 1 p.m. Friday. He 5-feet 5-inches tall and weights 155 pound and suffers from Autism.

Singletary was last seen wearing a Raven’s hat, purple jacket, jeans and tennis shoes. In addition to suffering from Autism, he has difficulty communicating.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is requested to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook