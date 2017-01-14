FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore County and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List

Police Search for Missing Autistic Baltimore City Man

January 14, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help locating 33-year-old Tony Singletary, who suffers from autism.

Singletary left his home in the 3900 block of Pinkney Road at 1 p.m. Friday. He 5-feet 5-inches tall and weights 155 pound and suffers from Autism.

Singletary was last seen wearing a Raven’s hat, purple jacket, jeans and tennis shoes In addition to suffering from Autism, he has difficulty communicating.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is requested to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

