FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baltimore and surrounding counties Saturday starting at 4 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Saturday

January 14, 2017 2:35 AM
Filed Under: Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central to northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and County, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Harford, as well as Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery Counties, effective from 4 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Bob Turk says the snow may accumulate with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in. The Baltimore area should see precipitation in the early hours of Saturday. The area should start seeing snow between 4-5 a.m.

“We do expect the roads to get colder overnight,” says Bob.

A freezing rain advisory is in effect for western Maryland’s Garrett County and into West Virginia. Eastern and southern Maryland does not expect to be affected.

winter wx advisory1 Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Saturday

 

We should see a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain Saturday with some rain in areas south.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) has pre-treating roads and bridges in advance of the forecasted storm.

Because the temperature in the area spiked to 70 degrees Thursday, however, the ground has warmed up and precipitation may not stick to the roads everywhere.

 

snowfall saturday Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Saturday

 

Maryland could see sleet, snow and freezing rain from mid-morning through dinner hours Saturday.

ice glaze Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Saturday

Temperatures should warm up though by Sunday, says Bob.

Check back with WJZ for the latest First Warning Weather forecasts. Download the mobile weather app HERE, or visit our weather page HERE.

