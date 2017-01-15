Army Band Member Stands In For Trump At Inaugural Rehearsal

January 15, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Trump transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member is standing in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.

Band vocalist Greg Lowery — a 54-year-old sergeant major — says his role is to “look the part as much as possible,” and he says he bought a red tie for his assignment.

Another band member, Sara Corry, is standing in for Melania Trump, a native of Slovenia. The Army specialist is from Capistrano Beach, California.

The goal of the rehearsal is to practice events so everything goes off as flawlessly — and on time — as possible for the real thing.

