Baltimore Police Investigating Sunday Morning Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning homicide on N. Carey St.

Police say officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 1800 block of N. Carey St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, but say they have no suspects or motive in this case at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

