Official: Kids Hurt In Deadly Baltimore House Fire Improving

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore fire official says two young children who were injured in a massive house fire last week that killed six of their siblings are improving.

Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said Sunday that the girl and boy, ages 4 and 5, have been upgraded from critical condition to good condition. They remain at a hospital.

Clark says their mother, who also escaped the fire in northeast Baltimore, is still in critical condition.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home when they answered the call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Clark says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family’s ninth child, an 8-year-old girl, made it out of the blaze in good shape. The children’s father said he was at work at the time.

