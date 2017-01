BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead following a two-car collision in Anne Arundel County. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Aviation Boulevard and Amtrak way.

Police say one driver was killed after their vehicle overturned. The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook