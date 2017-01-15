Reverend Al Sharpton Involved In Initiative To Help City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rev. Al Sharpton was in Baltimore on Sunday to help launch a new initiative to help city schools and re-develop the community.

The event called “Saving Tomorrow, Today” was hosted by Douglas Memorial Community Church.

Reverend Sharpton, who serves as President of the National Action Network, along with the University of Phoenix partnered together to launch a new education pilot program at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

The program hopes to increase teacher retention while strengthening basic teaching principles.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook