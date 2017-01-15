A Devastated Community Comes Together To Honor 6 Children Killed In Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 100 people gathered Sunday night to remember six young children killed in a devastating fire on Thursday morning.

Two of the children, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl who survived the fire are now listed in good condition after being taken to the hospital for critical injuries from the fire. A third child, an 8-year-old girl, was also taken to the hospital and has since been released.

RELATED: Official: Kids Hurt In Deadly Baltimore House Fire Improving

On Sunday, the community came together to honor their six siblings.

Set-up underway for vigil for Malone kids. Hundreds expected, all welcome. Vigil at 6, balloon release at 6:30. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/BPpIv9N7LY — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 15, 2017

“We’re praying for their comfort, and their peace, and their recovery,” says a vigil attendant.

Countless flickers of light in a family’s darkest days, as more than a hundred people came together, where the Malone family’s home stood just a few days ago.

Vigil set to start in 10 minutes on Springwood Ave. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/rPILiDX7jw — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 15, 2017

“We just want to know how much we love and care about them, as neighbors do,” says neighbor Margie Shiflet.

Six of the Malone children died Thursday morning when their northeast Baltimore home became an inferno.

Three kids were able to escape, along with their mother, Katie, who is awake in the hospital, but not able to speak.

“Katie and Bill and the children are doing as well as can be expected given these circumstances,” says a speaker at the vigil.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Fire Department released the names of all six children killed in this tragic fire. The oldest, 11 years old. The youngest, just nine months.

Names of 6 kids killed in Thursday house fire have been released. Bridgette – 11

Amelia – 10

Amanda – 3

Zoe – 3

William – 2

Daniel – 9 mos. pic.twitter.com/rItyAd8Pd4 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 15, 2017

Mayor Catherine Pugh leading the group in a solemn prayer.

“This is a city that cares,” says Mayor Pugh.

“Lord, we ask you to lift up this family. To wrap your arms around them,” she says.

Baltimore City Firefighters paid respects as well, as those at the vigil showed their support for them as well.

“We can give them a round of applause…”

“We’re part of the community, and we thought we should be here,” says Chief Arnold Turner, with Baltimore City Fire Department.

.@MayorPugh50 has just arrived. Local firehouse has also come out to support family. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/uavZNILrSa — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 15, 2017

A major show of support, from a community in deep mourning, and a lifting tribute to six young children gone too soon.

“The support that she’s getting is just unreal,” says Karen Rowze Coulbourne, friend to the Malone family.

The children’s mother, Katie, is a long-time staffer in Representative Elijah Cummings office. He posted on social media that he visited Katie in the hospital and she’s expressed gratitude for all the support.

Several Baltimore businesses held fundraisers for the Malone family this weekend, including Diablo Donuts in Fells Point. One hundred percent of proceeds from sales of their heart-shaped donuts benefitted the family.

RELATED: Memorials, Outpouring Of Support For Family Whose 6 Children Died In Fire

Owner of Diablo Donuts, Michael Roslan, posted a video on social media, saying that the shop raised $2,654 for the Malone family through sales of the pink heart donuts, which sold out Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has already reached nearly $270,000 dollars. To donate or to find out more information on how you can help CLICK HERE.

The children’s father, William Malone, was at work when the fire happened.

Investigators tell WJZ, they have still not pinpointed the cause, but they have interviewed a surviving 8-year-old and are looking into whether a space heater may have played a role.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook