20-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder At ATM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after police say he shot a man at an ATM machine on Jan. 6.

The suspect, who was arrested on Friday, is identified as Lamar Caldwell, of the 900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

Southern District patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Freeman Street for a report of a shooting around 12:39 p.m. on Jan. 6.

They found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both his ankles. Medics responded and took the victim to a hospital.

Investigators say the victim was making a deposit into the ATM when he was approached by another man who was attempting to rob him.

The suspect had a handgun, struck the victim several times, then shot him and fled, police say.

