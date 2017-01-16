Annual Baltimore Parade To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Hundreds of Maryland residents are expected to gather in Baltimore today to watch the 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts will hold the annual event that kicks off at noon today at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Eutaw Streets. The parade will then proceed south on MLK boulevard and disband at Baltimore Street.

Officials say spectators can see the parade along the route or near the reviewing stand at MLK Boulevard and Franklin Street.

More than 70 groups are expected to participate in the parade including high school and community bands as well as honor and color guards, fraternities and sororities, dance squads and civic organizations.

Baltimore native Brave Williams will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade. Williams, a singer/songwriter is best known for being the lead singer on MTV’s “P.Diddy’s Making The Band.” She also co-founded an all-girl group named Rich Girl which produced a series of Billboard hits. Most recently, Brave appeared on TV One’s R&B Divas: LA series.

