BALTIMORE (WJZ) — David Modell, who served as president of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2004, passed away early Friday afternoon after battling cancer for almost two years.

His funeral services have been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Baltimore Basilica.

Archbishop William E. Lori will be the celebrant and the homilist.

