Del. School District Using Food Truck To Feed Students On Days Off From School

January 16, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Dover Delware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware school district is using a food truck to help make sure students have enough to eat on days they aren’t in class.

The News Journal reports the Capital School District’s truck will hit the street for the first time on Monday. In a trial run that’s intended to gauge interest, the truck will make stops at two housing developments, offering a soup and sandwich meal.

Students will be out of school Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. District officials hope the truck will help fill a gap left by the Food Bank of Delaware cutting its free lunch programs in the Dover area.

James Trower, supervisor of child nutrition for the district, says it’s a way to “reach out to the kids who can’t come to us.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

