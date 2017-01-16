Local Performers React To Barnum & Bailey Circus Closing

COLUMBIA, Md (WJZ) — After nearly 150 years, the big top is coming down. Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will close its doors this spring. The decision was announced this weekend by the owners, coming as a major surprise to many performers and fans.

April will be the last time the Ringling Brothers circus visits Baltimore, before the show ends for good. Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus has entertained crowds since 1871.

“I grew up going to the circus every year, idolized all the colors and sparkle and glam of the whole thing,” says Sheryl May, with Center Ring Circus School.

Little did Sheryl May know, she’d be part it, performing in the circus for three years, where she met her husband, Gregory. The Maryland couple is in shock at the news of the circus’ closing. The couple owns and operates Center Ring Circus School in Columbia.

“These people, they’re not just losing their job. They’re losing their home, they’re losing their families,” says Gregory.

“Of course we’re sad. And it was a very difficult decision,” says Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which produces Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey’s show.

This weekend, Feld Entertainment, told its 500 employees the show will not go on and will be closing in May.

For decades, the circus’ star attractions paraded outside Lexington Market. But last year, under increased pressure from animal rights groups, the circus’ elephants were phased out of performances and sent to a sanctuary.

“Last year when we retired the elephants from the touring units, we saw a much steeper drop in sales,” says Juliette Feld, with Feld Entertainment.

Circus officials say they did everything they could to try and get the attendance numbers up over the past few years, but nothing worked. Now, the Mays are hoping to catch a final performance.

“It will be bittersweet for sure. I will probably need a box of tissues,” says Sheryl.

But, they’re still hopeful for the future.

“The circus is still there and people still love circus,” says Gregory.

As this chapter in entertainment history closes, the circus will visit Baltimore for a final time April 20 to the 30, tickets go on sale January 24.

The circus’ final show ever will take place in Uniondale, New York on May 21.

