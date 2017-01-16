Man Who Ran From Baltimore PD Officers Found With Loaded Gun

January 16, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man who fled from police following a traffic stop was taken into custody and found with a loaded handgun.

Baltimore Police Department officers were patrolling the 4300 block of Pimlico Rd., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver got out of his car and fled on foot.

Police were able to take the driver into custody a short time later. The suspect, identified as Antoine Fritz, was also found with a loaded handgun, according to police.

Police also say a passenger in the car was arrested, but did not release details on that arrest.

