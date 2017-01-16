NE Baltimore Community Still Reeling After Fire Kills 6 Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 100 people gathered Sunday night to remember six young children killed in a devastating fire in northeast Baltimore Thursday morning.

They lit candles and released balloons while trying to come to terms with such a profound loss.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Fire Department released the names of all six children killed in the Springwood Avenue blaze: 11-year-old Bridgette, 10-year-old Amelia, 3-year-old twins Amanda and Zoe, 2-year-old William and 9-month-old Daniel.

A 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl who survived the fire are now listed in good condition after initially being taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

A third surviving child, an 8-year-old girl, was also taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The mother of the children, Katie Malone, and their father, Bill Malone, also survived. Katie was hospitalized along with her surviving children, and Bill was not home at the time of the fire.

The uncle of the victims, Bill Banahan, read a statement at the vigil:

“The love you have shown through your generous gifts, your thoughtful words, and just by being there means more to them than they can ever express,” he said. “Katie and Bill and the children are doing as well as can be expected given these circumstances.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigators are looking into whether a space heater could be to blame. There is no set timetable for the investigation.

Katie Malone, who has worked in Congressman Elijah Cummings’s office for more than a decade, has been paid a visit from him.

He says she cannot yet speak, but is grateful for the community’s outreach.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $276,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook