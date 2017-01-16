Rep. Anthony Brown To Skip Inauguration; Cites ‘Verbal Attack’ On John Lewis

January 16, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Brown, Trump transition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Representative and former Lt. Governor of Maryland Anthony Brown, D-Md., said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump because of Trump’s “verbal attack” on Rep. John Lewis.

Rep. Brown took to social media Monday afternoon to announce that he will not attend the inauguration on Friday.

He said he has “respect the office of President of the United States,” but “can’t tolerate disrespect.”

In a Facebook post, Rep. Brown said in part, “…your recent verbal attack on Mr. Lewis disrespected him and his office, showed a disregard for the office you will soon hold and the Constitution you will soon swear to uphold, and demands my absence from your inauguration.”

Trump took to Twitter to after Lewis said he does not believe Trump is a “legitimate president,” citing Russian interference in last year’s election.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia