Rep. Anthony Brown To Skip Inauguration; Cites ‘Verbal Attack’ On John Lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Representative and former Lt. Governor of Maryland Anthony Brown, D-Md., said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump because of Trump’s “verbal attack” on Rep. John Lewis.
Rep. Brown took to social media Monday afternoon to announce that he will not attend the inauguration on Friday.
He said he has “respect the office of President of the United States,” but “can’t tolerate disrespect.”
In a Facebook post, Rep. Brown said in part, “…your recent verbal attack on Mr. Lewis disrespected him and his office, showed a disregard for the office you will soon hold and the Constitution you will soon swear to uphold, and demands my absence from your inauguration.”
Trump took to Twitter to after Lewis said he does not believe Trump is a “legitimate president,” citing Russian interference in last year’s election.
