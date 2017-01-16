Rep. Anthony Brown To Skip Inauguration; Cites ‘Verbal Attack’ On John Lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Representative and former Lt. Governor of Maryland Anthony Brown, D-Md., said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump because of Trump’s “verbal attack” on Rep. John Lewis.

Rep. Brown took to social media Monday afternoon to announce that he will not attend the inauguration on Friday.

He said he has “respect the office of President of the United States,” but “can’t tolerate disrespect.”

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017

In a Facebook post, Rep. Brown said in part, “…your recent verbal attack on Mr. Lewis disrespected him and his office, showed a disregard for the office you will soon hold and the Constitution you will soon swear to uphold, and demands my absence from your inauguration.”

Trump took to Twitter to after Lewis said he does not believe Trump is a “legitimate president,” citing Russian interference in last year’s election.

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

