Security Measures Being Put In Place In Prep For Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — In just a few days, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Ahead of the inauguration, security is tighter than ever, amidst a series of potential threats.

Security preps and planning have been underway for months, as the country gets closer to the big day a the transformation is taking place around the nation’s capital. And by the looks of the number people expected, the efforts are justified.

As Inauguration Day draws near, all eyes are literally in and around the nation’s capital, as part of the final preparations for Friday’s inauguration.

Executive Assistant Director of the FBI, Paul Abbate gives CBS News a glimpse of the inauguration command center he and other agencies will be watching.

“We can see a lot of Washington from this room,” says Abate.

From up high to down below , everything is covered, with good reason. The attacks in Paris, Belgium, and San Bernardino still fresh in the minds of enforcement officials planning this type of event.

“We work hard everyday 24/7 not just during inauguration but on every day even today to stop things like that from happening,” says Abbate.

All around the nation’s capital, there are fences and barricades in preparation for Friday’s inauguration. The Department of Homeland Security is expecting more than one million people in the streets of Washington, including a record number of protesters.

“Protesters always create a challenge, particularly because they can be a distraction,” says former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

To help keep the peace, nearly 30,000 law enforcement officials, including officers from across the country and members of the National Guard.

While officials say there is no specific or credible cyber threat at this time, the secret service will be tracking any potential threats that could present problems.

