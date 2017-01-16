Security Measures Being Put In Place In Prep For Inauguration Day

January 16, 2017 11:17 PM By George Solis
Filed Under: Inauguration 2017, inauguration security, Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — In just a few days, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Ahead of the inauguration, security is tighter than ever, amidst a series of potential threats.

Security preps and planning have been underway for months, as the country gets closer to the big day a the transformation is taking place around the nation’s capital. And by the looks of the number people expected, the efforts are justified.

As Inauguration Day draws near, all eyes are literally in and around the nation’s capital, as part of the final preparations for Friday’s inauguration.

Executive Assistant Director of the FBI, Paul Abbate gives CBS News a glimpse of the inauguration command center he and other agencies will be watching.

“We can see a lot of Washington from this room,” says Abate.

From up high to down below , everything is covered, with good reason. The attacks in Paris, Belgium, and San Bernardino still fresh in the minds of enforcement officials planning this type of event.

“We work hard everyday 24/7 not just during inauguration but on every day even today to stop things like that from happening,” says Abbate.

All around the nation’s capital, there are fences and barricades in preparation for Friday’s inauguration. The Department of Homeland Security is expecting more than one million people in the streets of Washington,  including a record number of protesters.

“Protesters always create a challenge, particularly because they can be a distraction,” says former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

To help keep the peace, nearly 30,000 law enforcement officials, including officers from across the country and members of the National Guard.

While officials say there is no specific or credible cyber threat at this time, the secret service will be tracking any potential threats that could present problems.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from George Solis
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia