Thousands Take Part In Baltimore’s 17th Annual MLK Day Parade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a celebration in the streets of Baltimore Monday, with people from all over the city and state honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Drumlines took over downtown Baltimore, as crowds packed the streets to celebrate a civil rights icon and one of the most influential Americans in history.

On the day we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the street that bears his name in Charm City turns into a gathering where people from all walks of life come to remember Dr. King.

Some in the crowd told WJZ’s Amy Yensi they were thinking about his dream and what it will take for it to come true.

“We want to thank him for his fight, his drive, his strength, his determination,” said Vanessa Lathan.

The 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade brought out more than 50 groups from across the region who were eager to perform and march in honor of Dr. King’s legacy of courage in the face of injustice.

“It’s a blessing from God to see us all come together in unity,” said one person in the crowd. “And where there is unity, there is strength.”

That was a message felt by the entire crowd.

“He means that every person can be free,” said Andrew Crookston.

Even though Dr. King marched for equality more than 50 years ago, people at Monday’s parade say what he stood for still matters today.

“Some things are happening today that also happened back then,” said Gabrielle Johnson.

“We have a long way to go, especially to unify all of us and it doesn’t matter what color you are,” said Melba Rice.

On this day dedicated to Dr. King, Baltimore is remembering a dream that includes everyone.

“I think Martin Luther King would say that it’s time for all of us to unify, to recognize that as much as we think we’re different, we’re very much the same,” said Baltimore Mayor Cathering Pugh.

No word yet on the estimated crowd at Monday’s parade, but last year, an estimated 10,000 people took part in the parade.

