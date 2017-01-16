TwirlTasTix Twirling Team Will Be Part Of Inauguration Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local performers will be welcoming President-elect Donald Trump into the White House as they join the inaugural concert on Thursday.

Harford County’s TwirlTasTix baton twirling team has been selected as one of the 12 groups to help kick-off the festivities, beating out hundreds of applicants across the country to help welcome the 45th president.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the group.

“[We’re] really honored to be a part of this,” said TwirlTasTix director Christine Zoll. “Such a special moment in history.”

Ranging in age from six to 21, the competitive twirlers have won numerous state and regional titles, but they’ve never experienced something quite this monumental.

“This is a much bigger performance than we have ever done before,” said Zoll. “But it’s the same formula, prepare the routine, clean it, practice until it’s perfect, and then perform it.”

It’s a huge honor to be selected as one of 12 groups to perform in the “Voices of the People” Welcome Concert, and these ladies don’t seem too nervous.

“Honestly more laid back,” said TwirlTasTix member Mikayla Brown. “We are not going to be as scrutinized by the people, they’re not judges.”

Representing the sport of twirling and their hometown of Bel Air, this team wants their participation to send a positive message.

“We hope that our performance inspires unity for everyone,” said Zoll

The TwirlTasTix baton twirling team has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs for the event. Click here if you’d like to donate.

Thursday’s welcome concert is free to the public. Gates will open at 12:30, with the performances scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook