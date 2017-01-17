2 Troopers, Officer Injured After Vehicle Struck While Helping Stranded Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland State Police troopers and a Montgomery County Police Department officer are recovering in the hospital after another motorist hit a MSP vehicle while it was pulled over to help a stranded motorist.

The wreck happened just before 11:45 a.m., near the ramp from westbound West Montgomery Avenue to southbound Interstate 270, in Montgomery County.

According to Maryland State Police, this accident happened after a MCPD officer stopped to help the driver of a disable tan Toyota Corolla that was stuck on a curb at the Maryland Route 28 (W. Montgomery Ave.) exit.

Senior Trooper Joseph Ekani and his trainee, Trooper Brian Reilly, stopped to help the MCPD officer.

According to the MSP report, the marked State Police vehicle had its emergency lights on after pulling over.

The MCPD officer walked up to the troopers’ vehicle to let them know what was going on. She was talking with the troopers through the driver side window.

While she talking with the troopers, a 2013 silver Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the MSP vehicle.

The MCPD officer was thrown from the window and onto the ground. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The extent of her injuries have not been released at this time.

Senior Trooper Ekami and Trooper Reilly were also injured during the collision, and they were taken to a different hospital for treatment of their reported non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into this wreck.

