Actress Betty White Celebrates 95th Birthday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Happy Birthday to America’s Golden Girl!

The actress made her debut on the silver screen back in 1939, before staring in her very own sitcom in 1952, “Life With Elizabeth.”

In 1970, she earned two Emmy’s by playing the Happy Homemaker in the 1970’s hit “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

White is most famous for her role as Rose Nyland in 1985’s “The Golden Girls.”

White is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest television career for a female entertainer. Most recently, White was in the news after a “GoFundMe” page was set up to protect the actress from 2016, after dozens of celebrities passed away throughout the year.

Happy Birthday Betty White!

