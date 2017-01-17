Anne Arundel Co. Sheriff Seeking Help To Name New K9

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office is giving the public the opportunity to help them name their new K9 officer.

Their current K9 Grim, a dual purpose Patrol and Bomb Detection K9, is set to retire in March.

The sheriff’s office has purchased Grim’s replacement, a male Dutch Shepard, but need some help naming their new four-legged officer, who is undergoing basic training and is scheduled to start duty in April.

Children who are in 1st-5th grade in Anne Arundel County can send in their submissions for the new K9’s name.

The entries should be emailed to shwebmail@aacounty.org, and include the student’s name, grade, school, and their name for the new K9. Submissions have to be made by January 31.

The top three finalists will be chosen by Sheriff Bateman, with the winner receiving a $25 gift certificate to Mission BBQ, a K9 demonstration for their class, and the winner and his/her principal will appear on the Anne Arundel’s Most Wanted TV show.

The two runner-ups will get $25 gift certificates to Mission BBQ.

The sheriff’s office’s current K9s, two German Shepherds and a Belgian Malinois, are named Carlo, Jango(Fett) and Chase.

Don’t forget! The deadline for entries to shwebmail@aacounty.org is January 31.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook