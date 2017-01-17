Camden Yards Named Best Stadium Experience – For Third Year In A Row

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Stadium Journey Magazine has named Oriole Park at Camden Yards the best stadium experience in the country for the third consecutive year.

Stadium Journey is a website and monthly magazine that rates stadium experiences in the United States and Canada.

The magazine credits Camden Yards for starting the current trend among baseball stadiums that are fan-friendly and designed for the optimum fan experience.

“Prior to its opening, the landscape of professional baseball was littered with boring, multipurpose bowl stadiums. Now nearly every team in the league has a great baseball stadium. Out are lackluster parks and in are fan friendly stadiums”

Stadium Journey says that Camden Yards, built in 1992, paved the way for stadiums in later years, “If Baltimore had built a standard, boring facility, baseball may not look and feel the way it does now,” says the magazine.

Stadium Journey lists Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg as #2, and St. Louis Cardinals, Busch Stadium at #3.

Maryland two other stadiums in the top 100, with the Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium at #14, and Navy Midshipmen, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at #49.

Among the top-rated Majob League Baseball stadiums aside from the Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park ranked #12, San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park was 15, and Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field claimed 18.

Stadium Journey says they reviewed more than 750 stadium experiences in 2016. To see the full list of the Top 100 Stadium Experiences, CLICK HERE.

