Community Raises $17,000 For Wounded Deputy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot in the line of duty is getting some help on his road to recovery from his community.

Deputy Warren Hogan left Shock Trauma on Monday.

On Monday night, a fundraiser was held at Doc’s Riverside Grille in Centerville.

WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett has learned that the event raised $17,000 for Hogan, who is expected to have more surgery down the road.

Hogan managed to walk out of the hospital after being critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect several weeks ago.

