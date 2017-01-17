Days Before Leaving Office, Obama Gets ‘Presidential’ Air Jordans

January 17, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Air Jordans, Barack Obama, Chicago Cubs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While at the White House Monday to receive honors for his World Series win with his former team, center fielder Dexter Fowler brought along a special gift for President Barack Obama — customized Air Jordan 4s.

The kicks, made special by Nike, feature the presidential seal on the tongue and Obama’s own signature on the sides.

Fowler revealed the shoes in a video on The Player’s Tribune Instagram.

The Cubs also brought Obama a customized jersey, which is the customary gift for the World Series winners to bring to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Fowler, who is now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, tweeted later that it was an honor to visit the White House with his “Cubs family,” and he looks forward to returning next year with the Cards.

