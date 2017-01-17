DC Firefighters Resuscitate Dog Caught In House Fire (VIDEO)

January 17, 2017 2:33 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An automatic alarm called firefighters to a home near American University in D.C. Monday afternoon. No one was home except for the family pet, a 3-year-old Italian sheepdog named Cesare.

When they found him, Cesare couldn’t walk and was barely breathing, though he did manage to nip one of the “intruders” before passing out.

The firefighters, many with dogs of their own, and some even assigned to the department’s K9 unit, gave the dog an IV and carried him outside in a litter designed for humans.

Cesare’s fur is normally white, but it was black when he was carried out of the home in the 4500 block of Klingle Street NW.

The first responders rushed to get him oxygen and medicine, and were relieved when he responded by licking the meds.

Finally, they were also able to get the special animal oxygen mask connected.

With the air flowing, Cesare began to twitch wake up.

Officials now say he’s going to be OK. He’s being treated at Friendship Heights Animal Hospital.

His owner, who’s out of the country, thanked the firefighters for saving Cesare.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

