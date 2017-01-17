Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Suspect Arrested

Baltimore (WJZ) – Authorities in Turkey say the suspected gunman involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting on an Istanbul nightclub has been arrested.

Turkey’s prime minister Binali Yildirim told reporters that the man was being questioned by police and expressed hope that the interrogation would unveil the “forces” behind the attack.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left 39 people dead and dozens more injured. They claimed that the attack was in retailliation for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

The suspect is identified as Abdulgadir Masharipov. According to CBS News, Masharipov is an Uzbek national who trained in Afghanistan and is believed to have entered Turkey in January of 2016. Authorities say he confessed to carrying out the attack, and said that his finger prints would match that of those taken at the crime scene.

Turkish media reports Masharipov and was caught in a police operation at a luxury residential complex in Istanbul. He has been on the run since the attack.

Photographs from raids showed a bruised, black-haired man in a gray, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. Reports say the gunman had resisted arrest.

