Lawmakers Push for Overhaul of Safety Practices Following Deadly Bus Crashes

Filed Under: Bus Crashes

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Lawmakers from Maryland and Tennessee push for a possible overhaul of current safety practices after recent fatal crashes.

It comes as the National Transportation Safety Board releases its initial report of the deadly Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children. George Solis reports on the proposed changes.

Part of the NTSB report released Tuesday states the transportation of children to and from school is exempt from many federal regulations. It’s an example of one of many policies lawmakers want a closer look at.

It’s been nearly two months since the deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Six children, killed more than 2 dozen others injured while in the care of driver 24-year-old Johnthony Walker.

“With sorrow and grief you want immediate answers,” said one man.

The report states Walker lost control of the bus and collided with a utility pole, overturned, and collided with a tree causing the roof of the bus to collapse inward.

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings is looking to address other safety concerns. Also taking note of the November deadly crash in Baltimore between a school bus crash and a MTA bus.

“That’s a bus it’s a loaded gun,” said another man.

Six people died including school bus driver Glenn Chappell. The preliminary NTSB report in that case found Chappell had a history of medical issues, and been involved in at least a dozen crashes prior.

“Parents care a lot of their kids and they want their kids to be safe they want to know that that driver is properly vetted,” said Cummings.

Cummings and other fellow congressmen are calling for a hearing on the matter to evaluate if the federal agencies overseeing school bus safety need to consider policy changes to ensure children are protected.

The NTSB report took note that Walker was not on the assigned route during the crash and that he did not test positive for any drugs or alcohol in his system.

The congressmen issued a letter to their fellow colleagues in the hopes of a getting a hearing sooner rather than later.

