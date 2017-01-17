Maryland Lawmakers Say Rainy Day Funds Help Budget Holes

January 17, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Rainy Day Fund

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers say Gov. Larry Hogan is using some of the state’s Rainy Day Fund to fill budget holes.

Lawmakers from both parties met at the governor’s residence Tuesday morning to get a briefing on Hogan’s budget proposal.

Sen. Richard Madaleno, a Democrat, says about $177 million in Rainy Day Funds help balance the budget. The fund contains more than the targeted amount of 5 percent of the state budget.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller says there are less cuts than lawmakers expected, and education is fully funded.

Some lawmakers who attended say they only got a basic overview during the breakfast at the governor’s residence, and that there is still a lot to digest.

The Republican governor has scheduled a news conference for later Tuesday morning.

