Maryland Switches Contractors for State Park Reservations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is announcing a new contractor for state park camping and cabin reservations.

The agency said Tuesday that Camis Inc. will start handling reservations this spring under a contract approved in November by the Board of Public Works. The contract is for three years, starting April 1, with two annual renewal options. It’s worth up to $2.4 million.

The current contractor is Active Network LLC, which operates a call center in Frostburg with at least 325 workers.

The state agency says Camis also will run a call center in Allegany County.

The county’s acting economic development director, Jeff Barclay, says he doesn’t know how many jobs Camis will create. He says he doesn’t expect much change in Active Network’s employment.