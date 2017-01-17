Maryland Switches Contractors for State Park Reservations

January 17, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Maryland, State park Reservations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is announcing a new contractor for state park camping and cabin reservations.

The agency said Tuesday that Camis Inc. will start handling reservations this spring under a contract approved in November by the Board of Public Works. The contract is for three years, starting April 1, with two annual renewal options. It’s worth up to $2.4 million.

The current contractor is Active Network LLC, which operates a call center in Frostburg with at least 325 workers.

The state agency says Camis also will run a call center in Allegany County.

The county’s acting economic development director, Jeff Barclay, says he doesn’t know how many jobs Camis will create. He says he doesn’t expect much change in Active Network’s employment.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia