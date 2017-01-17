Maryland Twirlers Meet Vice President-Elect Mike Pence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some members of Harford County’s TwirlTasTix baton twirling team met Vice President-Elect Mike Pence during a walk-through before their performance in the inaugural festivities.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2jUDxCI) some of the twirlers traveled Monday to Washington to see the stage they will be performing on Thursday during the “Voices of the People” welcoming concert.

TwirlTasTix director Christine Zoll says parade producers walked the group over to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and asked them to stay for a few minutes. Soon after, Pence and his wife, Karen, came around the corner. The couple greeted the team, shook their hands and snapped a picture.

Pence asked twirler CiCi Yankuba if she was nervous. When she and the other girls said, “yes.” Zoll says Pence told them he was too.

