M&T Bank Rated as Best NFL Stadium for Experience in 2016

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– M&T Bank Stadium was rated as the best NFL stadium of 2016 in terms of experience, according to Stadium Journey.

The writers at Stadium Journey reviewed 761 different stadium experiences and Oriole Park at Camden Yards ranked number 1 among all stadiums in every sport while M&T Bank ranked 14 on the list, beating out every other NFL stadium.

RELATED: Camden Yards Named Best Stadium Experience – For Third Year In A Row

Stadium Journey said:

The Baltimore Ravens handle the operations of their franchise outstandingly well and M&T Bank Stadium displays that effort with pride. The fans who attend games at M&T Bank Stadium will always have a memorable game day experience and get good value. The newly spent renovations and additions have made the purple colors and signage seem consistent, and scream out RAVENS at all points.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the Navy Midshipmen play, ranked 49 on the list.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook