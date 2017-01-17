New Gym At BWI Will Allow Travelers To Work Out While They Wait

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you have long wait at the airport, now there’s something to keep you busy and maybe help keep you in shape. A new gym is set to open at BWI Thurgood marshall airport in a few weeks. As Amy Yensi reports, travelers say it’s an option they look forward to.

The airport’s ROAM Fitness gym was originally scheduled to open in November, but now it’s on track to open at the end of January.

“We’re just sick of going to the airport and feeling like there’s no option to stay healthy,” says ROAM Fitness co-founder and president Tyler Manegold.

A trip to the airport requires time and patience.

“It just gets boring waiting, waiting on your flight,” says traveler Kate Warren.

But soon, travelers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will have someplace to go and something to do before and after their plane arrives.

“So when you check-in for your flight you can just sign up for a shower right then and there,” says Manegold.

ROAM Fitness is located past the security checkpoint, between terminals D and E. Construction started last fall. The owner plans to attract all types of travelers. Prices include clothing rentals, towel service, and shower access. Only ticketed passengers and airport staff can enjoy the amenities.

“You get to work out while you’re at work and not have to worry about missing out on losing weight and getting in shape while you’re at work,” says Andrea Scott, an airport employee.

Equipment will include cardio machines, free weights and a space dedicated to stretching.

“The person who’s on the road 2-3 days a week, constantly flying for work and has really had to sacrifice their healthy lifestyle behaviors to fit it into work,” says Manegold.

Traveler Carlos De La Rosa says he’d sign-up.

“That would be cool, magnificent. It’s an alternative for those that like gym, while they wait,” says De La Rosa.

The location at BWI is the first of its kind, but locations are coming soon to Charlotte, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh and the gym is looking to expand.

A one-year membership is $600 and a one-day pass is $40. They are offering discounted passes for early membership registration.

BWI officials are convinced that health-conscious travelers are looking for ways to stay active. The airport also offers bike rentals and a 12.5-mile trail just outside the airport.

In 2014, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine rated BWI the best airport in the nation for healthful meal options.

